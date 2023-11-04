XPO (NYSE:XPO) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on XPO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on XPO from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital cut shares of XPO from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Vertical Research lowered shares of XPO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of XPO from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of XPO from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.57.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO stock opened at $79.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.77. XPO has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 20.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in XPO in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in XPO by 527.2% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 90,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 76,025 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in XPO by 11.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after acquiring an additional 23,560 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of XPO by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

