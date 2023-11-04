Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.36), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.89 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 29.41% and a negative return on equity of 152.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS.

Zeta Global Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $8.45 on Friday. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZETA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Insider Transactions at Zeta Global

In other news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,614 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $43,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,802,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,593 shares of company stock worth $121,162. Company insiders own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Zeta Global by 8.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Zeta Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 136,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Zeta Global by 105.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Zeta Global by 43.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 6.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. 41.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

