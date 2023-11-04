Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 47.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,415,000 after purchasing an additional 60,268 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 224.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 34,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 23,823 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 226.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 203,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,593,000 after purchasing an additional 141,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael W. Michelson acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Michael W. Michelson bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at $390,967.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $108.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.81 and a 200 day moving average of $127.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 39.83%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.