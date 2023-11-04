ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Raymond James

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ZI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.65.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average of $21.03. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $206,842.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,929 shares in the company, valued at $620,493.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

