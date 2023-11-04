ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Lowered to $22.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ZI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.65.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $33.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $206,842.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,493.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,133,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,590,000 after acquiring an additional 110,766 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 26.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 140,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

