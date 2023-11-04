ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Lowered to $23.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.65.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average is $21.03. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $33.07.

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $206,842.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,493.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

