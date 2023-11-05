10,448 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Bought by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $107.78 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.94. The company has a market cap of $431.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.15%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

