13,664 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Acquired by Second Half Financial Partners LLC

Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average is $35.07. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.