14,500 Shares in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Price Performance

NYSE:PGTI opened at $30.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average of $27.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The company had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.95 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PGTI shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,341,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,317,666.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,341,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,317,666.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Stephens bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.33 per share, with a total value of $78,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,434 shares in the company, valued at $169,407.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $215,350 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

