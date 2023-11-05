1,501 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV) Acquired by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEMV. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 741.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEMV opened at $53.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.54.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

