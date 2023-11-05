170 Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 520.8% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after buying an additional 23,782 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOH. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $359.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.38.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $337.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.53. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.19 and a 52-week high of $364.91.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In related news, EVP Marc Russo sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total transaction of $788,992.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,599,722.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marc Russo sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total transaction of $788,992.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,599,722.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,711 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.