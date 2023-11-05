1,865 Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Purchased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period.

Insulet Price Performance

NASDAQ PODD opened at $162.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.03. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $335.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $396.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.97 million. Insulet had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 22.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Hollingshead purchased 5,550 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,049.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $299.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.80.

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

