1,891 Shares in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 129.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1,066.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

IYJ opened at $100.99 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.79.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

