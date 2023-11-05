195,600 Shares in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Acquired by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 195,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Separately, CSS LLC IL increased its position in Evolv Technologies by 4,868.4% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 516,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 506,556 shares in the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

EVLV opened at $4.52 on Friday. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03.

Insider Activity

Evolv Technologies ( NASDAQ:EVLV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.24% and a negative net margin of 187.36%. The business had revenue of $19.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $605,004.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,390,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,355,451.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 38,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $605,004.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,390,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,355,451.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 214,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,939. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EVLV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.60 price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Evolv Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

About Evolv Technologies

(Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Featured Stories

