22nd Century Group (XXII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Monday, November 6th.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $23.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 93.01% and a negative return on equity of 84.21%. On average, analysts expect 22nd Century Group to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

22nd Century Group Stock Up 7.2 %

XXII opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. 22nd Century Group has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $21.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Dawson James reduced their price target on shares of 22nd Century Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XXII

Institutional Trading of 22nd Century Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 49,768 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 33.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the first quarter worth $43,000.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.