22nd Century Group (XXII) to Release Earnings on Monday

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $23.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 84.21% and a negative net margin of 93.01%. On average, analysts expect 22nd Century Group to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

22nd Century Group Trading Up 7.2 %

NASDAQ:XXII opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. 22nd Century Group has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $21.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on XXII. Alliance Global Partners cut 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Dawson James cut their price objective on 22nd Century Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 36,602 shares during the last quarter.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

Further Reading

