345,729 Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 345,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,557,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after acquiring an additional 435,368 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,362,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,763,000 after acquiring an additional 21,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,331,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,515,000 after acquiring an additional 23,236 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.81. The company had a trading volume of 568,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,001. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $74.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.90.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

