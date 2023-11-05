370 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $283,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,584.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,603,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $283,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,584.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,211,158 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $606.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.60, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $568.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.44. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.25 and a 52 week high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.77.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

