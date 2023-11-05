3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after acquiring an additional 39,279,467 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 112.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,461,000 after buying an additional 966,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

MMM stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,731,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $133.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

