4,121 Shares in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NV5 Global in the second quarter worth $38,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in NV5 Global in the second quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 172.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in NV5 Global in the third quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVEE. William Blair began coverage on NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on NV5 Global from $136.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NV5 Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NV5 Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

NV5 Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $94.26 on Friday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.30 and a 1-year high of $154.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $222.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NV5 Global

(Free Report)

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.