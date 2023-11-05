5,160 Shares in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Purchased by Second Half Financial Partners LLC

Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $75.99 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $82.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

