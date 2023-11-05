598 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 918,114 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 540.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 257,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,647,000 after purchasing an additional 217,214 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,916,000. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,280,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

VGT opened at $427.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $303.58 and a 1 year high of $462.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.72.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

