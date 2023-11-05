683,973 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 683,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,820,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,404 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,700 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 300.5% in the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 1,665,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,794 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.37. 2,065,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,926. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $54.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.19.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

