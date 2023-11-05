6,842 Shares in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total value of $217,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,564. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $104.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $118.16.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.35.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

