698 Shares in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Saia by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 3.6% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Saia by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Saia by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Saia by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Price Performance

Shares of Saia stock opened at $388.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.62. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.83 and a 52-week high of $443.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.08. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Susquehanna raised Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Saia from $367.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SAIA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total value of $860,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.