70,864 Shares in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.33% of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,327,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,648,000 after buying an additional 1,685,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,198,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $943,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $453,000.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Price Performance

USPX stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $40.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $819.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

