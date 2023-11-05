7,394 Shares in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 86.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 108.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on OSK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

OSK opened at $94.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $72.09 and a 52-week high of $106.66.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.85. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.65%.

Insider Transactions at Oshkosh

In other Oshkosh news, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $336,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oshkosh news, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $832,613.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $336,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,452 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

