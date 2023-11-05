7,438 Shares in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Concentrix by 326.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Concentrix by 111.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $96,284.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,087.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $81.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.41. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $70.58 and a 1 year high of $151.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.00 and a 200-day moving average of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 19.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 18.09%.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

