AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Head to Head Contrast

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AbCellera Biologics and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AbCellera Biologics $145.18 million 9.37 $158.52 million ($0.27) -17.41 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals $4.83 million 347.31 -$163.92 million ($3.41) -9.00

AbCellera Biologics has higher revenue and earnings than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals. AbCellera Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

47.4% of AbCellera Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of AbCellera Biologics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AbCellera Biologics and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AbCellera Biologics 0 0 10 0 3.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals 0 0 8 0 3.00

AbCellera Biologics presently has a consensus target price of $22.67, indicating a potential upside of 382.27%. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $45.71, indicating a potential upside of 48.91%. Given AbCellera Biologics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AbCellera Biologics is more favorable than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

AbCellera Biologics has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AbCellera Biologics and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AbCellera Biologics -50.91% -6.05% -4.82% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals -3,804.10% -61.19% -54.72%

Summary

AbCellera Biologics beats Crinetics Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AbCellera Biologics

(Get Free Report)

AbCellera Biologics Inc. builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs). It is also developing CRN04777, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN04894, an oral adrenocorticotrophic hormone antagonist that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Cushing's and congenital adrenal hyperplasia diseases. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.