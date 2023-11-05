abrdn plc Buys 56,278 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,208,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,278 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $15,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBD. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

WBD stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.