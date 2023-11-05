abrdn plc Decreases Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,489 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 1.70% of Cryoport worth $13,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Cryoport by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Cryoport by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Cryoport by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cryoport by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CYRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of Cryoport from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Cryoport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cryoport from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jerrell Shelton sold 26,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $383,506.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,690.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Price Performance

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 13.82 and a current ratio of 14.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $26.01. The company has a market cap of $493.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.17). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $57.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.94 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.