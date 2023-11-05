abrdn plc Grows Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

abrdn plc raised its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.07% of Steel Dynamics worth $13,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $111.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.47.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.