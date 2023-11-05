abrdn plc Has $11.06 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

abrdn plc boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,402 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,260 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $11,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,022 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $66.27 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.44 and a 1-year high of $72.71. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.97.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.87.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

