abrdn plc Has $12.77 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Amphenol by 2.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $84.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.93 and a 200-day moving average of $82.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $90.28.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

