abrdn plc Lowers Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $11,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 12.8% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 148.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 311,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after buying an additional 186,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $79.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $71.29 and a 1 year high of $91.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.62 and its 200 day moving average is $84.15.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

