abrdn plc Raises Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

abrdn plc lifted its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,406 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Yum China were worth $15,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Yum China by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Yum China by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,690,000 after acquiring an additional 555,343 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Yum China by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,201,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,366,000 after acquiring an additional 74,842 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.25.

Yum China Stock Down 0.9 %

YUMC opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.57. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Stories

