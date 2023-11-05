abrdn plc Sells 18,478 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 327,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,478 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.12% of Essential Utilities worth $13,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 112.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.8% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 68,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 29.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 281,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after buying an additional 63,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Edward Jones upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Essential Utilities stock opened at $35.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $49.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average of $38.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

About Essential Utilities

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Stories

