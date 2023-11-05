abrdn plc Sells 19,086 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

abrdn plc decreased its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 551,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 19,086 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in V.F. were worth $10,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on VFC. Citigroup lowered their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush lowered their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

V.F. Price Performance

VFC opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.64. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. V.F.’s payout ratio is -218.18%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

