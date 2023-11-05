abrdn plc Sells 39,493 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,493 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $14,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $766,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas lowered ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 2.4 %

ON stock opened at $68.25 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $59.61 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.92 and a 200 day moving average of $89.98.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

