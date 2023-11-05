Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACN. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $333.24.

Accenture Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ACN stock opened at $313.49 on Wednesday. Accenture has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $330.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.91.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Accenture will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,334 shares of company stock worth $9,041,467 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 21.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 6,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.4% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

