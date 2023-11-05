Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.24.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,334 shares of company stock worth $9,041,467. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACN stock opened at $313.49 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $330.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

