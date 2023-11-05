Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th.
Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance
Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.65. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $18.96.
Insider Activity at Aclaris Therapeutics
In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $30,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,997.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $30,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,997.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Loerop purchased 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $99,994.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,478.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Aclaris Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Aclaris Therapeutics
About Aclaris Therapeutics
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.
Read More
