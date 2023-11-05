Adam Crystal Sells 7,507 Shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Stock

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) insider Adam Crystal sold 7,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $62,983.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

TNGX stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $13.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 317.04%. The company had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TNGX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tango Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.