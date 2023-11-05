ADT (NYSE:ADT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.950-$5.150 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.38 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ADT from $9.60 to $8.30 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

ADT opened at $6.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18. ADT has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.33 and a beta of 1.68.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The security and automation business reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). ADT had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

In other news, EVP Wayne Thorsen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $30,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 459,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,346.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 23,674 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 18.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 13.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,214 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 9.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,200 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

