Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Raymond James

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

AEIS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.57.

AEIS opened at $91.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.57 and a 200-day moving average of $103.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $80.61 and a 12-month high of $126.38.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $415.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.11 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 7.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $236,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,660.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $236,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,660.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $103,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,618 shares in the company, valued at $270,334.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,148 shares of company stock valued at $353,154 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 30.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,704,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $265,014,000 after purchasing an additional 623,433 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 356.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,741,000 after buying an additional 464,586 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,190,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,892,000 after buying an additional 275,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 55.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 505,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,564,000 after acquiring an additional 180,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

