Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup raised Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.10.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $112.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.54 and its 200 day moving average is $107.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $59.80 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The stock has a market cap of $181.36 billion, a PE ratio of 935.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,751,918,000 after acquiring an additional 471,765,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $1,594,894,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,985,181,000 after buying an additional 11,195,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $855,460,000 after buying an additional 8,728,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.