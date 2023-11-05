Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 85.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $1,216,794.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,544 shares of company stock worth $2,087,023 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $82.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.38. The company has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $82.71.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

