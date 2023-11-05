Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

GOOG stock opened at $130.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.88 and a 1-year high of $142.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,576 shares of company stock worth $13,593,261 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

