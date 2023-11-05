Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Receives $18.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.43.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALPN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ALPN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Up 9.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after buying an additional 9,844 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 9,471 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.11. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 201.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The business had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.