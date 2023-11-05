ALX Oncology (ALXO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Monday, November 6th.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect ALX Oncology to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALX Oncology Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of ALXO stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $342.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a current ratio of 12.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALXO. UBS Group lowered their price target on ALX Oncology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on ALX Oncology from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ALX Oncology from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ALX Oncology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALX Oncology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 338.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 671.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

